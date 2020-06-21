Ronald R. Gibson
PLEASANTVILLE - A graveside funeral service, celebrating the life of Ronald Roy Gibson, 85, of Pleasantville, will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hampson Cemetery, Pleasantville, with Pastor Scott Gibson officiating.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, please follow these guidelines: Masks must be worn inside the funeral home. For your protection, a maximum of 30 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Please practice social distancing.
Ronald was born in Louisa, Kentucky on September 16, 1934 to the late Creaville and Bradie (Collier) Gibson. He went home to be with Jesus on June 19, 2020.
He leaves behind his wife, Shirley (Sies) Gibson; brother, Bob (Marge) Gibson; sisters, Janie (Randy) Chapman, Kathy (Harry) Benson; brothers-in-law, Carl "Butch" (Mary) Peck and Jim Culp; sons, Mike "Hoot" (Kathie) Gibson, Jim (Kathy) Gibson, Patrick (Shelly) Gibson, Jerry (Lisa) Gibson, David (Tonya) Sies , Brian (Ashley) Sies; daughter, Rhonda (Phil) Frank; son-in-law, Budd Ricker; 30 grandkids; 52 great grandkids; numerous other kids that called him dad, and grandpa throughout the years; special friend, Kay Forbes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma (Peck) Gibson; son, David Anthony "Tony"; daughter-in-law, Brenda Gibson; daughter, Sheri Lynett Ricker; and brothers, David Gibson and John Gibson.
Ronald proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He served as mayor of Pleasantville and loved his small town. Ronald was a member of the Ohio Society of Traditional Archers, he loved to shoot until he could no longer pull the bow and so led to wonderful stories of shoots and sitting around the campfire. All your stories about life will be greatly missed and remembered with love.
As much as Ronald loved all those that he knew, he loved his Lord more and if he was to leave us all with one more shot of wisdom, it would be love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your strength, and with all your mind.
We sure will miss you dad.
wwwHoskinsonFuneral.com
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.