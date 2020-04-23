Services
Ronald R. Vigue Obituary
Ronald R. Vigue

Junction City - Ronald R. Vigue, 85, died April 21, 2020

Born May 18, 1934 in Norfolk, New York the youngest of 11 children to Edward and Marie Smith Vigue. A graduate of St. Aloysius Academy and an Army Veteran. He retired from the credit industry. Involved in many civic duties always supporting Junction City, where he served as Mayor, Bot Scouts, Little League and Lions were among his top activities. He was a member of Whitey's Wonders Square Dance Band and a volunteer DJ on WOUB Public Radio's D28+5 Program. An avid promoter of his beloved Blue Grass Music. Ron was a gentle man loved by all and a member and greeter of St. Patrick's Church. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia (McGonagle) Vigue, children: Ron, Mike and Marie (Kevin Hickey). Granddaughters: Emily, Elizabeth, Olivia and Siobhan. Sisters: Gerry Harris and Helen Hunter. Sister-in-law: Pauline Vigue. Memorial donations may be sent to St. Patrick's Church, 309 N Main St., New Lexington, Ohio 43764. A Memorial Mass will be held on a later date. The family appreciates respecting their privacy at this time. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington is serving the family.

To share a memory please go to www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
