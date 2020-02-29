Services
Lancaster - Ronald Allen Shue, age 71, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio on August 17, 1948 to the late Ralph and Theresa (Conrad) Shue. He graduated in 1966 from Lancaster High School and entered the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church; Golden Eagle of Eagles Arie 2120; life member of V.F.W. Post 1380 and a member of the American Legion Post 11.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 27 years, Pamela; brother, Gary (Kate) Shue; sister, Janis (Jim) Tucker; in-laws, Vicki (Walter) Bormann, Beverly Mauger, Linda Hopkins, and Richard Smith; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandfather, Frank Shue; brother, Kenneth Shue; sister, Linda Smith.

Funeral Liturgy will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Sheridan Funeral Home with Fr. Peter M. Gideon officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery with Military Graveside Honors.

Friends may visit from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8:00 p.m. Monday and 9 - 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Sheridan Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio 1585 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130 To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
