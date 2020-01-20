|
|
Ronald Silcott, Sr.
Lancaster - Ronald E. Silcott Sr., 81, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He was born on October 3, 1938 in Lancaster to the late Meryl and Mary (McCartney) Silcott. Ron was a retired Drywaller.
Ron is survived by his daughter Mary Miller, daughter Sheila (Nick) Bray, son Ronnie Silcott, Jr., step-sons Gary Frye and Robert Frye; grandchildren Kellie (Troy) Woodgeard, Teresa Van Curen, Amber Mock (Jamie Luck), Greg Miller II, Steven Silcott, Britney Silcott; 12 great grandchildren; step grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brother Gary (Cindy) Silcott.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Marilyn (Newman) Silcott, his parents, great great granddaughter River Mae Van Curen and sister Bernadine Silcott.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020