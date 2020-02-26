|
|
Ronald William "Bill" Hill
Bremen - Ronald William "Bill" Hill of Bremen, passed unexpectedly on Friday, February 21st, 2020. He is survived by his mother Janet Hill; his children—Billie Jo, Nick, Krysta, Kenni (Kara), Abbey, and Liam; his 15 grandchildren plus one on the way; his brothers Bob and Tom, and his sister Bonnie. He is also survived by multiple stepchildren and step grandchildren he loved as his own, his many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his father Rudy and brother Jamie.
Brought into this world on July 10th, 1960, Bill was a 1978 graduate of Fairfield Union. He was a seasoned welder whose career spanned over 30 years. He had a passion for creating, being a father and grandfather, and riding motorcycles. Bill will be greatly missed for his humorous, stubborn, "heart-on-his-sleeve" mentality.
We Love you Dad.
His celebration of life will be March 7th, 4-10 pm at the American Legion in Lancaster. Contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the AWS Foundation.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020