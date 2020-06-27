Ronalie "Ronnie" Bivens
1945 - 2020
Ronalie "Ronnie" Bivens

BALTIMORE - Ronalie "Ronny" Bivens 75 of Baltimore, Ohio fought uterine cancer for 1 ½ years. Heaven gained another angel on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 23, 1945 to the late Harry and Mary (Bisutti) Bivens, Sr.

She retired from Robert Shaw Co. and later retired from the Kroger deli in Pickerington. Ronny loved her family more than anything. She loved to paint, do puzzles and watch tv.

Ronny is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Marcus) Norris of Baltimore, Ohio; step-son, Gary (Tina) Chaffin of Baltimore, Ohio; step-daughter, Sandy Hoshor of Florida; grandchildren, Joshua and Logan Emswiler, Addison and Ava Norris, Spencer (Lovie), Steve (Tina), Jim (Karry), and Tom (Melody) Chaffin and Derek and Jordan Hoshor; several great grandchildren; brother, Harry L. Bivens, Jr. of Mt. Sterling, Ohio; aunt but like a second mother, Adele Stischok; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, longtime partner of 18 years, Charles Hughes, step-daughter, Winnie Hughes and aunt, Erma Bisutti.

Funeral service will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Dr. Tim Burden officiating. Burial will follow in Basil Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. We will be practicing Social Distancing.

Memorial gifts may be given to the American Cancer Society, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, OH 43017.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
