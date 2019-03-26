Rosa Lowery



Lancaster - Rosa Mary Lowery, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe. She was born April 20, 1924 in Pickaway County and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Edna (Danner) Bode. Rosa was a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens and past member of Stoutsville Senior Citizens.



She is survived by two daughters, Celia Detty of Kingston and Lovetta (Richard) Beckman of Columbus; five grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and also numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all of her friends and neighbors. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willis; son, Willis Eugene; son-in-law, Arnold "Tim" Detty; brothers, Marvin, Chester, Paul, Howard, Russell and Samuel Bode and a sister, Celia Bode.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Rev. Carl Bode officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until time of service on Thursday.



The family would like contributions to Olivedale Senior Citizen Center, 253 Boving Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Rosa's memory.



Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019