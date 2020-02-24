|
Rose Duley
Lancaster - Rose A. "Ann" Duley, 78, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Bickford of Lancaster. She was born on January 18, 1942 in Alum Bridge, West Virginia to the late Edward and Clara (Rowgh) Hines. Ann was a medical transcriptionist at Fairfield Medical Center retiring after 33 years of service. She was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Michele (Anders) Lawrence of Mansfield, OH; step-daughter, Sheila (Brion) Butterbaugh of Franklin, KY; step-son, Randy Duley of Hurt, Virginia; grandchildren, Jakob and Mackenzie Lawrence, Kaylee Billinghurst, Sophia Duley, Jenni Fowler, and Larissa Williams; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernadette Law of Camden, WV, Delores Snyder of Clarksburg, WV, Agnes Michaelson of Charleston WV, and Ellen Asbury of Elkview, WV; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Michael Anders, Sharon Burke, Paula Burke, Bill and Kathleen (Kitten) Birch, Peggy Gillum, and Valerie Andrews.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 19 years, Larry E. Duley, and brothers John, Robert, Edward, Martin, James and Leo Hines.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Fr. Tyron Tomson as celebrant. Entombment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, February 26 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to , or St. Bernadette Catholic Church.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020