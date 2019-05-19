|
|
Rose L. Doty
Carroll - Rose L. Doty, age 92, died Friday May 17th, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late Jesse and Emma Krile Shull in Sugar Grove on March 3rd, 1927. She was a glass selector for Anchor Hocking and then retired as a Case Worker for Children's services. She was a member of Sponagle Trinity Lutheran Church and Olivedale Senior Center. Rose enjoyed a fast game of Euchre and loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
She was survived by her childen, Rodney (Victoria) Doty and Debra (Paul) Arnett; grandchildren, Jessica (Travis) Shupe, Elizabeth (Vic) Warthman, Megan (Terry) Brill, Julie (Michael) Phillips; great grandchildren, Riley, Christian, Makayla, Alex, Adam, Charley, Garrsun, Lincoln, Neptune, William, and Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence Doty; and sisters, Betty Primmer and Della Ricketts.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday May 22nd at 10:30AM at Sponagle Trinity Lutheran Church, officiated by Rev. Danny Koch. Burial will follow after the service at the Sponagle Cemetery at the church. Family and friends may call at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home from 2PM until 4 PM and 6 PM until 8PM on Tuesday. Memorials can be made in Roses' name towards the cemetery fund at Sponagle Trinity Lutheran Church, 7120 Sponagle Rd. Sugar Grove, OH 43155. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 19, 2019