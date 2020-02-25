|
|
Rose Mary Palmer
Lancaster - Rose Mary Palmer 93 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away at Main Street Terrace Care Center on February 13th 2020.
Rose is survived by her son Ross Palmer, daughter in Law Diane Palmer. Grandchildren Patrick, Natalie, Ian, Devon, Tia, and Aris. Brothers Nelson and Bill. Sisters Grace and Elizabeth.
She was preceded in death by Husband John Layton Palmer. Parents Thomas Henry Sussex, Fanny Beatrice Loosemore and Ross Charles Palmer, Jeanette Layton Banks. Brother Michael and sisters Doris, Margaret, Maureen, Ruth, May and Edie.
Celebration of life was held at Main Street Terrace in Lancaster.
Rose will be laid to rest with John on Febuary 26th, 2020 at noon.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020