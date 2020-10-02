1/1
Rose Wilson
Rose Wilson

New Lexington

-

Rose (Shiplett) Wilson, age 86, passed away October 1, 2020. Rose was an amazing seamstress, baker and most of all famous for her Coney sauce at The Panther Drive In she ran with her late husband, Paul. She was very active in the St. Rose Catholic Church in New Lexington. She loved spending time watching her 5 granddaughters play ball; she moved right with every play. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Rose had a love for ice cream and enjoyed her big bowl each night. She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard (Coke) Shiplett and Mildred Boley Shiplett and her loving husband of 48 years, Paul H. She is survived by her two children, daughter, Vicki (TJ) Edwards and son, Steve (Debbie) Wilson. Her five granddaughters, Jodi (Ryan) Marshall, Jessica Boring, Libby (Corey) Guenther, Carrie (Joe) Faherndorf, and Jackie (Tyler Phipps) Edwards. Her great-grandchildren, Tristin and Chase Boring, Quinn, Shelby and Cal Guenther, along with Lena, Gwen, Vivian and Sophia Fahrendorf. Rose is survived by her siblings; Anne (Charles) Gallagher, Monica (Dan) Saunders, Len (Dee) Shiplett, and Janet (Chuck) Taylor. Along with many nieces and nephews, and her longtime friend, Alveeta (Cannon) Vanhorn. She will be truly missed. Calling hours will be held from 2-8pm on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Saint Rose Catholic Church, corner of North Main and West Water Streets, New Lexington, Ohio with Father Ty Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the following organization of your choice in memory of Rose: St. Rose Catholic Church, Research for Dementia and Parkinsons, the Perry County Dog Shelter, or a charity of your choice. Online obituary and condolences at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com






Published in Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1951
