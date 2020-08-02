Rosemary Burgoon
Newark - Rosemary Burgoon of Newark, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at home with her daughter by her side. She was born on May 18, 1930 to Scott and Mary (Botts) Rienscheild. She was a member of the Moundbuilders VFW Post 1060, Amvets Post 345, and Eagles 3723 Aerie of Newark.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Lee Houdeshell; grandchildren, Kerri (Brad) Wright, Trisha Vanvalkenburg, and Steve Price, all of Newark; 14 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Jacobs; ex son-in-law, Clarence "Doc" Price; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Jonathan Burgoon, Charles (Linda) Burgoon, and Nancy Cox; and many nieces and nephews.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; 6 brothers, Kenneth, Wilson, Donald, Scott, Gerald, and Ronald Rienschield; 5 sisters, Lucille Ross, Azile Wolfe, Betty Dolan, Ruth Ruff, and baby sister, Mary Ellen.
Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sheridan Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday until the time of service. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Generation Hospice, 26 N Westmoor Ave. Newark, Ohio 43055, or The American Cancer Society
