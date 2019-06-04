|
|
Rosemary (Sisco) Charles
Lancaster - Rosemary {Sisco} Charles age 62, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away May 22, 2019. A loving sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Rosemary was a graduate of Fairfield Union High School class of 1975. She was retired and enjoyed life with family, friends and dogs Sophie, Tommy.
Surviving family members are sisters, Jody Sisco {Todd Wildermuth} , Barb Sisco {Clyde Joy} of Lancaster, Nida {Mike} Berry of Pleasantville Oh. Brothers ,Tony {Angela} Evans of Florida, Arthur {Dianne} Sisco, Joe Sisco, Jimmy Sisco, Brad Sisco, Terry Phillips all of Lancaster. Many nieces ,nephews, and cousins. Deceased family members are mother Stella Thomas, Father Lloyd Sisco, Step father Tom Evans. Brothers Tommy, and Steve Evans Step sister Cheryl {Evans} Hiles of Lancaster.
There will be a celebration of life announced at a later date. May God keep you in his loving care and peace be with you.
Sadly missed and remembered in our hearts always. We love you sis. John 3:16
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 4, 2019