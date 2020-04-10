|
Roy Scholl
Pleasantville - Roy E. Scholl, age 56, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster on April 28, 1963 to the late Jay and Betty (Keller) Scholl. Roy was a member of the FFA and 1983 graduate of Fairfield Union. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Roy is survived by his wife, Marjorie; daughter, Ashley (Daniel) Wheeler; grandson, Leonidas; step-children, Trasa Staley and Timothy Staley; siblings, Ralph Scholl, Rex Scholl, and Ruth Ann Janssen; nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; step mother, Mary; infant sister, Nancy Ann Scholl; nephew, Keith Ruff.
Private service will be held. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2032 Cedar Hill Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020