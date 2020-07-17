1/1
Royce Jay Roundhouse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Royce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Royce Jay Roundhouse

Royce Jay Roundhouse, Aged 59, passed away Thursday July 9th,2020 in Cincinnati Ohio after a prolonged illness. Royce was born in Lancaster, Ohio on April 3rd, 1961. Royce grew up with a love of music and travel had visited all 48 contiguous states. He was quick with a helping hand or a joke to lift people's spirits. He met the love of his life Tracy in 1997 and they married in 1999. They were married for 21 years in May of 2020. Royce spent his working years as a Consumer Electronics Specialist and his career took him to Columbus, Ohio, New Jersey and finally retiring in Cincinnati Ohio.

Royce is survived by his loving wife Tracy (nee Ryan) Roundhouse and his eight siblings. Brother David (spouse Kathy) Roundhouse, brother Richard Roundhouse, brother Doug (spouse Mia) Roundhouse, sister Donna (spouse Mike) Reincheld, sister Diane (spouse Mike) Wolfe, sister Lois Grayson, brother Roger (spouse Jennifer) Roundhouse and brother Ross (partner Jody Ruble - Castle) Roundhouse as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Royce is preceded in death by his father Richard Roundhouse, his mother Matilda "Jean" Roundhouse (nee Goode) and his sister Joyce (spouse John) Ortman.

The Visitation for Royce was held Thursday July 16th from 1-3 pm at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia, Ohio. A Memorial Mass in Royce's honor will be held at a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E C Nurre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved