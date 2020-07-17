Royce Jay Roundhouse



Royce Jay Roundhouse, Aged 59, passed away Thursday July 9th,2020 in Cincinnati Ohio after a prolonged illness. Royce was born in Lancaster, Ohio on April 3rd, 1961. Royce grew up with a love of music and travel had visited all 48 contiguous states. He was quick with a helping hand or a joke to lift people's spirits. He met the love of his life Tracy in 1997 and they married in 1999. They were married for 21 years in May of 2020. Royce spent his working years as a Consumer Electronics Specialist and his career took him to Columbus, Ohio, New Jersey and finally retiring in Cincinnati Ohio.



Royce is survived by his loving wife Tracy (nee Ryan) Roundhouse and his eight siblings. Brother David (spouse Kathy) Roundhouse, brother Richard Roundhouse, brother Doug (spouse Mia) Roundhouse, sister Donna (spouse Mike) Reincheld, sister Diane (spouse Mike) Wolfe, sister Lois Grayson, brother Roger (spouse Jennifer) Roundhouse and brother Ross (partner Jody Ruble - Castle) Roundhouse as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Royce is preceded in death by his father Richard Roundhouse, his mother Matilda "Jean" Roundhouse (nee Goode) and his sister Joyce (spouse John) Ortman.



The Visitation for Royce was held Thursday July 16th from 1-3 pm at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia, Ohio. A Memorial Mass in Royce's honor will be held at a future date.









