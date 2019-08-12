|
Ruby Bates
Lancaster - Ruby Lou Bates, 87, formerly of Amanda, passed away August 9, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. She was born November 6, 1931 in Baxley, Georgia to the late Millard and Lola (Herrington) Faulk. Ruby was a long time member of Faith Memorial Church and enjoyed singing in the sanctuary choir. She was the owner of the Village Beauty Salon in Amanda for over 40 years, as well as the past president of Parents Without Partners.
Ruby is survived by three children, Hazel Patricia Estell, Roger Bates, and Keith (Wendy Fox) Bates; grandchildren, Angela (Nate) Oatney who frequently spent time with her, Justin Reeves, and Jerrod Estell; great grandchild, Luke Oatney; and many friends at Primrose Retirement Community. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Buddy Raymond Bates; and brother, Norman Faulk.
A grave side service will be at held 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Amanda Twp. Cemetery with Rev. Melvin Truex officiating. The family request memorial contributions to either Faith Memorial Church, 1481 W. Fair Ave., Lancaster., OH 43130 or Maywood Mission, 1029 S. Broad St., Lancaster, OH 43130 in Ruby's memory.
Notes of condolences can be share at mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019