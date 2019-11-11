|
Ruby Johnston
Carroll - Ruby E. Johnston, 81, of Carroll, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior at the Pickering House on Sunday, November 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Ruby was born on November 6, 1938 at her home in Tarlton, Ohio to Danzel and Georgia Bell. She graduated from Carroll High School (Bloom Carroll High School) in 1956 and married Carroll E. Johnston on November 9, 1958. Carroll and Ruby were married 61 years. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Danzel and Georgia (Hedges) Bell and her sister Nancy (Bell) Lamb.
Ruby is survived by her husband Carroll E. Johnston, son David (Jeanne) Johnston, daughter Brenda (David) DeLong, her four grandchildren: Jeremy (Tora) Johnston, Josh (Amy Bay-Kirby) Johnston, DeAnne Johnston (Nathan White) and Brian (Kaitlyn) DeLong, her eight great grandchildren: Henry and Oliver Johnston, Darren Johnston, Aubri, Dominick and Camden Johnston and Chase and Emma DeLong. As well as two nieces Lisa Duvall and Amy Manlief, three nephews Raymond McCandlish, Steve Whittington and Donny Lamb along with three sister in-laws, Patty Johnston, Lida Miller and Alberta Whittington and two brother in-laws, Ed Miller and Irvin Lamb.Ruby worked at Bloom Carroll Schools as a bus driver and cook for over 40 years. Ruby was passionate about the kids at school and consistently made them special treats. After retirement Ruby enjoyed spending time with her husband Carroll, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her entire family holding many memorable family gatherings at their home. Ruby was a member of Fairfield Christian Church where she served in many capacities and sang in the choir. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ruby's many loving caregivers in the past week at the Pickering House, FairHoPe Hospice & Palliative Care of Lancaster. Family & friends may visit on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 11:00-12:00 at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home in Lancaster, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00. Family & friends who wish may contribute to FairHoPe Hospice & Palliative Care in her memory. Ruby will be laid to rest at Betzer Cemetery, Carroll, Ohio.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019