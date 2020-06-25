Ruby Myers
Lancaster - Ruby M. "Bea" Myers, 86, of Lancaster formerly of Thornville passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020 at the Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 11, 1934 in Lancaster to the late Nolan and Ruth (Woods) Barnes. Bea worked at Essex Wire for 19 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and was an avid reader.
Bea is survived by her son Russell A. Myers (Tynishia Johnson) of Somerset; daughter Peggy L. (Gerald) Young of Zanesville; grandsons Casey Young of Austin, TX and Chance Young of Zanesville; great grandchildren, Carmine, Marleigh, and Nixon; brother, Sonny Barnes; and brother-in-law, Frank E. Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years Russell P. Myers.
A Private Funeral Service will be conducted at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Lancaster - Ruby M. "Bea" Myers, 86, of Lancaster formerly of Thornville passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020 at the Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 11, 1934 in Lancaster to the late Nolan and Ruth (Woods) Barnes. Bea worked at Essex Wire for 19 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and was an avid reader.
Bea is survived by her son Russell A. Myers (Tynishia Johnson) of Somerset; daughter Peggy L. (Gerald) Young of Zanesville; grandsons Casey Young of Austin, TX and Chance Young of Zanesville; great grandchildren, Carmine, Marleigh, and Nixon; brother, Sonny Barnes; and brother-in-law, Frank E. Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years Russell P. Myers.
A Private Funeral Service will be conducted at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.