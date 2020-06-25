Ruby Myers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Myers

Lancaster - Ruby M. "Bea" Myers, 86, of Lancaster formerly of Thornville passed away Wednesday June 24, 2020 at the Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on February 11, 1934 in Lancaster to the late Nolan and Ruth (Woods) Barnes. Bea worked at Essex Wire for 19 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and was an avid reader.

Bea is survived by her son Russell A. Myers (Tynishia Johnson) of Somerset; daughter Peggy L. (Gerald) Young of Zanesville; grandsons Casey Young of Austin, TX and Chance Young of Zanesville; great grandchildren, Carmine, Marleigh, and Nixon; brother, Sonny Barnes; and brother-in-law, Frank E. Myers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years Russell P. Myers.

A Private Funeral Service will be conducted at the SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved