Russell Edward Belcher
Lancaster - Russell Edward Belcher, 92, of Lancaster, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born March 31, 1928 in Freeborn, Kentucky the son of Hensley and Nona (Elswick) Belcher.
Russell was a veteran of the US Army serving in WWII. He was a member of Moose Lodge 855 and Eagle's Buckeye Lodge 2801. He had worked at Cunningham Motors/Lincoln Mercury and retired in 1994 from Fairfield County Engineers Dept.
Russell is survived by his daughter, Etta Fowler; and grandchildren, Sean (Jane Schneider-Fowler) and Todd Fowler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; parents; step-mother, Vicie Belcher; siblings, Bobby, Willie, Ruey, Pauline Belcher and Anna Justus; son-in-law, Don Fowler.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in Russell's memory to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com