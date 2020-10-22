1/
Russell H. Miller Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell H. Miller, Jr.

LANCASTER - Russell H. Miller, Jr. 93 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Arbors at Carroll.

He was a retired master craftsman for General Motors Corporation. He enjoyed working on small engines and taking his dog ground hog hunting.

Russell is survived by his sons, Danny Miller of Carroll, Ohio and Jacob Miller of Lancaster, Ohio; daughters, Becky Harmon and Connie (Carl) Haislett all of Lancaster, Ohio and several grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, parents, Russell and Ethel Miller, Sr., step-mother, Pauline Miller, sister, Anna Bell Miller and brothers, James F. and Robert A. Miller.

Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved