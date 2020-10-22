Russell H. Miller, Jr.
LANCASTER - Russell H. Miller, Jr. 93 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Arbors at Carroll.
He was a retired master craftsman for General Motors Corporation. He enjoyed working on small engines and taking his dog ground hog hunting.
Russell is survived by his sons, Danny Miller of Carroll, Ohio and Jacob Miller of Lancaster, Ohio; daughters, Becky Harmon and Connie (Carl) Haislett all of Lancaster, Ohio and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, parents, Russell and Ethel Miller, Sr., step-mother, Pauline Miller, sister, Anna Bell Miller and brothers, James F. and Robert A. Miller.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO.
