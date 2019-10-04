|
|
Russell Walston
Lancaster - Russell "Russ" Walston, age 83 of Lancaster, died Wed. October 2nd, 2019 at the Pickering House. He was born to the late Russell and Mary Ellen Kuhn Walston on March 11, 1936 in Lancaster. Russ retired from Anchor hocking as a machinist. He served in the US Army and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed watching Bull Riding, and was an OSU and OU fan. Russ will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Linda Brooks Walston; children, Robert A., Greg (Brian Kaguyutan-Walston), Deborah, and Douglas (Mary) Walston, Amy (Jim) Doty, and Greg (Sharry) VanGundy; grandchildren, Michael (Epifania), Brandon, Chris, Sierra, Hailey, Owen, Hayden, Travis, Codey, Jennifer, Jamie, Matthew, and Jessica.
Russ was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Lela Ann Walston.
Caring Cremation™ has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. The Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail will conduct Military Honors and have a graveside service at 1PM on Wed. March 11, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019