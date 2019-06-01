Ruth A. Barr



Lancaster - Ruth A. Barr, 88 of Lancaster passed away on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. Ruth was born on July 27th, 1930 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Clarence and Lucy Nimon. She was an active member of the Mount Carmel United Church of Christ. Ruth enjoyed reading, gardening and watching the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Basketball. Most of all Ruth's greatest joy in life was spending time with her kids and grandkids.



Ruth is survived by her children, Mark (Piper) Barr of Williamson, GA, Karen Curtiss of Westerville, OH, and Max Barr of Baltimore, OH; grandchildren, Emily Curtiss, Jordan Barr, Hannah Curtiss, and Caitha Barr; sister in law, Loretta Neff; brother in law, Dean Barr; as well as many other loving family members.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lee O. Barr; sister, Jane Severance; father and mother in law, Walter and Carrie Barr; brother in law, Glen Barr; and Tom Sheppard.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. Marilin Miller officiating. Burial is to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4PM-8PM at the funeral home, as well as ONE HOUR prior to the service on Tuesday.



The family suggests contributions be made to Mount Carmel United Church of Christ (7025 Clearport Rd SW Lancaster, OH 43130). Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019