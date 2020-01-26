|
Ruth A. Kisor
LANCASTER - Ruth A. Kisor 78 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 16, 1941 in Pleasantville, Ohio to the late Wayne E. and Kathryn E. Moore George.
She was a retired private caregiver and a Marine Corps. Master Sargent's wife. Ruth loved her family and babies.
Ruth is survived by her son, Rodney E. Kisor, Jr. of Norfolk, NE; daughter/niece, Nickie (Chuck Wemer) Hill of Lancaster, OH; sisters, Nancy J. Pullins and Mary Lou Shaeffer both of Lancaster, OH; brother, Tom (Leanne) George of Bellefontaine, OH, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Master Sargent Rodney E. Kisor, Sr., USMC, parents and sister, Linda Kay George.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Lancaster Campground, 2151 West Fair Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 11 am-2 pm in the Community Building.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO.
Memorial gifts may be given to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 or Gary Sinise Foundation · PO Box 368 · Woodland Hills, CA · 91365.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020