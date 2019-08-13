|
Ruth Ann Bair
BALTIMORE - Ruth Ann Bair, 90 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation Center.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Baltimore VFW Post 3761 Auxiliary and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She helped and supported her husband Carl "Cub" Bair's activities with the VFW.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Sherry A. Howell of Baltimore, Ohio and Carla S. Reedy of Huber Heights, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian (Marilyn) Howell, Duane (Cindy) Howell, Jason (Julie) Reedy, and Angela (Matt) Knisely; 10 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Bair and Larry (Donna) Bair all of Baltimore, Ohio, Eileen "Fat" Underwood of Baltimore, Ohio and Pasty (Ralph) Oldaker of Circleville, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Carl "Cub" Bair who died in 2015, parents, Paul and Carrie Rudisill, son-in-law, Larry Howell, and brother, Freddie Rudisill.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Rev. Jill Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may visit Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to Trinity United Church of Christ, 105 N. High St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 in her memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019