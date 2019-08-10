|
|
Ruth Ann Ford
Baltimore - Ruth Ann Ford, age 82, of Baltimore, passed away surrounded by her family and friends on her birthday, August 7, 2019. She was born on August 7, 1937 to the late Virgil and Mae Reed Trimmer in Baltimore. She was a graduate of Etna High School, 1955 and Otterbein College. She retired after a long tenure teaching first grade at Kirkersville Elementary School. She was a long time member of New Zion United Methodist Church where among other things she directed the choir, was the church pianist, and was a very active member of the UMW and director of the music at VBS. In her retirement she played chair volleyball, was active in the Baltimore Senior Citizens, and played regularly at nursing homes. Ruth Ann had many friends and will be greatly missed by all she knew.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Karen) Ford and Greg (Rena) Ford; grandchildren, Jamie, Joshua, Sarah, Andrew, and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Jermaine, Melody, Deric, Matthew, Connor, and Olivia; siblings, Lowell (Frances) Trimmer and Janet Kuhn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roderick Roger Ford and brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Marsha Trimmer, and nephew Scott Trimmer.
A funeral service will take place on Monday August 12 at 10:30AM at New Zion United Methodist Church, Baltimore. Burial will follow the service at Union Evangelical Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, August 11 from 1PM until 4PM and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials can be made in Ruth Ann's name to either FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130 or New Zion United Methodist Church, 10991 Snyder Church Rd. Baltimore, OH 43105. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019