|
|
Ruth Beyer
Lancaster - Ruth A. Beyer, 76, of Lancaster went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on December 2, 1943 in Lancaster to the late Ernest and Sarah (Keister) Noice. Ruth retired from Anchor Hocking. She was a devoted member of New Life Christian Center. Ruth will be remembered as an inspiration to others in her faith for the Lord. She cherished her time traveling with her loving husband Paul.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 41 years Paul D. Beyer; son Brian (Betty) Schmelzer, grandchildren Jerrod Schmelzer and Caitlin Schmelzer; 3 great grandchildren; sister Delores (Francis) Schmelzer, brother Jeffrey Noice; sister-in-law Linda (Phil) Rowan, brother-in-law Bud Mason; many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant son Joshua David.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held by the immediate family. Interment will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Center in Ruth's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020