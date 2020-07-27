1/
Ruth Bond
1920 - 2020
Lancaster - Ruth Genevieve Bond, born June 15, 1920 passed away July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children. Ruth was born in Milford Center, Ohio to Hayman and Effie (McCloud) Orahood. She was a Life Master Bridge Player and loved to spend time with her family. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wetzel C. Bond, brother, Frances Burke, sisters Grace (Oakley) Chick, Clara Nothstine, and Ethel (Robert) Palmer, several nieces and nephews. She is survived by daughters, Brenda (Karen) Bond and Sharon (Larry) Aebersold, grandchildren Bret (Whitney) Aebersold, Bryon(Johna) Aebersold and Christopher Bond, great grandchildren, Kortney (Dusty) Kimes and Kamry (Tyler Durand) Aebersold and Amanda Aebersold, great great grandchildren, Grayson Aebersold-Jerrell, Luka Kimes and Harper Durand. Thank you to her special bridge friend, Ona (Babe) Shannon. No services will be observed. Cremation has taken place. Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. The family suggests contributions be made in her memory to the First United Methodist Church or Interim Hospice.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
