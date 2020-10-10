1/
Ruth Brown
Ruth Brown

Lancaster - Ruth C. Brown, 90 of Lancaster passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation, Lancaster. She was born on June 27, 1930 in Athens, Co. to the late Herbert and Mae (Conant) Calentine. Ruth retired from Anchor Hocking. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church, Eagles 2120 and VFW Auxiliary 1380.

Ruth is survived by her children Thomas (Linda) Brown, Ruth Ann Canter, Barbara (Dean) Meier, Peggy (Rodney) Garner, Scott (Nancy) Brown; 8 grandchildren, many great and great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband John E. Brown, daughter Anna Mae Brown, her parents, grandson David Perry and son-in-law Harold Cantor.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Stukey Cemetery, Sugar Grove. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the funeral home. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
