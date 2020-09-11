Ruth E. Brenner



Lancaster - Ruth Eileen Brenner, age 74, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord Jesus, on Thursday September 10th.



Ruth was a trooper and overcame many obstacles. At two years old, she was the first resident of Fairfield County to be diagnosed with Polio. She lived the next two years of her life, away from family, at the Nightingale Cottage, where she wore braces and received physical therapy. She was proud that she could do things with one arm, better than some with two.



Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Yenrick and Ellen Yenrick. Two sisters, Suellen Yenrick and Mary Nutter



Ruth is survived by her daughter, Bobbi (Woods) Glass, of Lancaster. And her best friend, Linda Salyers.



Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.









