Ruth E. Brenner
Ruth E. Brenner

Lancaster - Ruth Eileen Brenner, age 74, of Lancaster, went to be with her Lord Jesus, on Thursday September 10th.

Ruth was a trooper and overcame many obstacles. At two years old, she was the first resident of Fairfield County to be diagnosed with Polio. She lived the next two years of her life, away from family, at the Nightingale Cottage, where she wore braces and received physical therapy. She was proud that she could do things with one arm, better than some with two.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Yenrick and Ellen Yenrick. Two sisters, Suellen Yenrick and Mary Nutter

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Bobbi (Woods) Glass, of Lancaster. And her best friend, Linda Salyers.

Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
