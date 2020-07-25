Ruth E Hunley
Lancaster - Ruth E. Hunley, 81, of Lancaster died Wednesday July 22nd at her residence. She was retired as an admitting clerk at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus.
A private person at heart, when in a group of people, she amused those around her with her great sense of humor.
Ruth was born September 11, 1938 in Marysville to the late Charles and Doris Clapham Morse. She was also preceded in death by her former husband Arthur L. Hunley.
She is survived by children; John D. (Shelly) Hunley, Marci L. (Rex) Harvey both of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Joshua A. (Sherri) Green, Abbey N. and Olivia P. Hunley, Blake A. Harvey; great grandchildren, Brooke, Payton & Rachel Green; siblings, Larry Morse of Marysville, Cheryl (Mike) Stevenson of Delaware.
Private funeral services will be Wednesday at the Ingram Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Engle officiating. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of the donor's choice in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ingramfuneralservice.com
