Ruth Evelyn (Allison) Goldsberry
Circleville - Ruth Evelyn (Allison) Goldsberry, 87, currently of Circleville, OH, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at The Wyngate Assisted Living Community
Born November 25, 1932 to Clarence and Marie (Lane) Allison, Ruth was one of 8 children, spending her childhood and into her adult life very close to her family. She was married to her husband, Gail E. Goldsberry on July 27, 1951. During their 45 years of marriage, they raised their 3 children together, traveled to all 48 states of the contiguous United States, and enjoyed many spring seasons in Plant City, Florida, supporting the Cincinnati Reds during spring training. Ruth also spent many years providing child care services to those in Stoutsville and the surrounding community. Even up until near her time of passing, she enjoyed a hot cup of coffee and was always up for a game of bingo.
Ruth is survived by her children, Michael (Nancy) Goldsberry of Amanda and Michelle (Russell) Rathburn of Ashville; sisters Carolyn (late Joe) Sheets and Judy (late Rodger) Binkley; sister-in-laws Maxine Allison, Janet Cassidy, and Lola (Bruce) Garrett; granddaughters Jennifer (Matt) Leach, Jodie (John) Dossman, and Julie (Michael) Apthorpe; great grandchildren Courtney (Heath) Queen, Justin, James, and Jillian Leach; AJ, Drew, and Sophia Dossman; and Parker and Gavin Apthorpe; great-great grandson, Ivan Leach and special friend Charles "Bud" Nance as well as many nieces, nephews, and additional extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by husband, Gail Goldsberry; daughter, Marsha Goldsberry; parents, Clarence and Marie Allison; brothers: Guy Richard (June), Charles, Paul (Catherine), and Gerald (Rose) Allison; and sister Doris (Glenn) Pearce.
The family would like to extend a very warm hearted thank you to each and every staff member of The Wyngate assisted living facility. The care and family atmosphere you provide all of your residents is amazingly personal, professional and loving. We are blessed to have a facility of this caliber in our community.
We also would like to give a special thank you to the Heartland Hospice Care team.
In light of the current COVID 19 pandemic, the family has elected for a private visitation and graveside service.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
Nurture Team
Village Chapel Church
30 Circleville Ave
Ashville, OH 43103
Or
2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Circleville, Ohio
Website for donation: https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13654&pg=entry
Alzheimer's Association, Central Ohio Chapter Attn: Jill Grosenheider-Rudd
1379 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43215
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.