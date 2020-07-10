Ruth F. Enlow
LANCASTER - Ruth F. Enlow, 69, of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home. She was born January 29, 1951 in Peoria, Illinois to the late Clarence and Margaret Turner. After graduating from Pekin High School in Pekin, Illinois, Ruth worked as the secretary to the Dean at Bradley University where she met her future husband Ronald Enlow. Ruth and Ron lived in several states and Canada, and Ruth worked a variety of jobs in those various locations. God and her family were her focus in life, and Ruth was proud to devote her time and energy to both. Her love for her family lives on in her granddaughter Makaila, her fiery spirit in her granddaughter Grace, and her zest for life in her grandson Jaden. When they moved back to Lancaster, Ohio, Ruth was again an active member of Fifth Avenue Church of Christ where she attended Bible studies and helped out with pot luck dinners.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ron Enlow; daughter, Courtney (Joe) Beiter of Pleasantville, Ohio; son, Major Ryan E. (Heidi) Enlow, US Air Force, stationed in Alaska; grandchildren, Makaila, Grace and Jaden; brother, Les (Carol) Turner of Manito, Illinois; mother-in-law, Betty Unsicker and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Valerie (Ski) Veginski all of Morton, Illinois and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clayton, granddaughter Callie Enlow and father-in-law Arthur Enlow.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fifth Avenue Church of Christ with Pastor Brad Seevers officiating. Family and friends are invited to stay for lunch following the service at the church. Social distancing will be observed. Caring Cremation® has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. A live broadcast of the funeral service will be hosted on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 am on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Memorial gifts may be given to Fifth Avenue Church of Christ, 115 W 5th Ave., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in her memory.
