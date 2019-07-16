Ruth Gilpin



Lancaster - Ruth B. Gilpin, 92, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday July 13, 2019. She was born April 4, 1927 in Sugar Grove, Ohio the daughter of the late Harold Carl Holland and Ruth Marie Emde Holland. Ruth taught third grade Sunday school at First United Methodist Church, volunteered at South School reading program and was a member of the Fairfield Country Swingers Square Dance Club. She worked at the family business for many years and loved remembering family and friends with cards throughout the years. Her kind heart touched the lives of many.



Her loving family, Steve (Lori) Gilpin of Lancaster, Cheryl Anderson of Cincinnati and Linda Gilpin of Columbus; grandchildren, Curri (Joe) Seifert, Amy (Ryan) Witschger and Brian (Leanne) Anderson; great grandchildren, John, Allison, Luke, Benjamin, Emily, Nicholas, Landon, Logan and Lauren; brother, John (Shirley) Holland, sister-in-law, Marty Holland; nieces and nephews.



Those who have gone before her, husband, Paul E. Gilpin Jr., parents, sister, Zetta Graf, brothers, Harold (Eileen) Holland, Ted Holland and granddaughter, Brooke Evans.



Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday July 18, 2019 at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. Brian Jones officiating. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 16, 2019