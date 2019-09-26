|
|
Ruth Heffner
Amanda - Ruth Elizabeth Heffner, 91, a lifelong resident of Amanda, joined her husband on the streets of Gold and living in the mansions that God will provide for them. She was born January 9, 1928 near Laurelville, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Amos and Grace (Hartsough) Winland. Ruth was a member of Cedar Hill Calgary United Methodist Church. She was a retired bookkeeper for United Landmark and also owned a nursing home at her residence known as "Helping Hands" in Amanda.
In 1945 she was enjoying the Circleville Pumpkin Show all day with a few girl friends. Murrell Heffner was home from the service and able to attend the Pumpkin Show. During the day he noticed Ruth among all the people that were in Circleville. He finally got up enough nerve to talk to her in the evening. They went to a movie and spent the rest of the evening together. This started letters between them and when he went to Germany and France for a year, the mail found its way to each . Her parents liked Murrell and after she graduated from Lancaster High School in May of 1946 they were married on September 8, 1946. They were married until Murrell's death on June 30, 1972.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Heffner Thompson of Lancaster; son-in-law, Russell Streets of Amanda; grandchildren, Teri (Richard) Droske of Indiana, Gary (Laura) Thompson of Pickerington, Kevin ( Tracy) Henson of Canal Winchester, Jim (Leann) Henson of Amanda; eight great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Bradley Winland, Derlin (Ruth) Winland, Merlo Winland and a daughter, Bonnie Henson Streets.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Vance Tope officiating. Burial will follow in Amanda Twp. Cemetery. Calling hours for friends and family will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to in Ruth's memory.
Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019