Ruth Heskett
Bluffton - Ruth L. Heskett, 95, of Bluffton formerly of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. She was born on May 18, 1924 in Drinkle, OH to the late James and Iva (Harvey) Hufford. Ruth was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA North Berne. She enjoyed traveling especially to Europe with her daughters. Ruth loved her cats and dogs, quilting and baking.
Ruth is survived by her daughter Janis (Tom) Potter, daughter Jodi (Dan) Morehart; granddaughter Jana (Cole) Billups; sister Nancy (Bill) Peterson; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband George E. Heskett, parents, brother James Hufford, sister Marcella Kinser, and her dear cat Dusty.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held by the immediate family in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church ELCA, North Berne 1965 Lutheran Church Rd SE, Lancaster, OH 43130 in Ruth's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2020