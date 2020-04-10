|
|
Ruth Imogene Jackson Jr.
Lancaster - Ruth Imogene Jackson Jr., 87, of Lancaster, passed away on April 7, 2020.
She owned and operated a Ruth's Beauty Shop in Harrisburg, OH for 19 years. In 1968 she moved to Russell Point at Indian Lake, worked part time at Gladys' Beauty Shop and became a Nurse Tech at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellfontaine, OH. She was a Charter Member of Indian Lake EMS for 10 years and on the Village Council. In addition, she belonged to the Eastern Star of Bellfontaine and a lifetime member of AMVETS in Lakewood, OH. Her place of worship was the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Lancaster, OH.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Elvador and Ruth (nee Carnahan) Jackson; brothers, Robert A. and Wayne T. Jackson.
She is survived by her, Niece Jackie (Hank) Gardner, Cara Gardner and nephew Mark Gardner cousins, Linda (Jon) Leist, Ammy (Kevin) Rinehart, Gretchen (Kyle) Filipowicz, Carol Lu (Don) Bowman, Arlene (David) Drumm, Bill (Carol) Masch.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATOREY, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 46130. A memorial service will take place at a later date due to the circumstances concerning covid-19.
Ruth's passion was taking care of people and animals! In her honor, please feel free to make a donation to https://www.fairhumane.org/ Fairfield Area Humane Society" or https://www.dementiasociety.org/ .
To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020