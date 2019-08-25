|
Ruth Louise Waits
LANCASTER - Ruth Louise Waits of Lancaster passed away peacefully August 10, 2019, surrounded by the family she adored. Born and raised in Columbus' German Village, she was the daughter of Walter and Lucy Schultz, sister to Richard, Raymond, Ervin, Earl, Walter Jr., and Edward. A fierce protector of her beloved children, family and faith framed her life. She is survived by daughters Barbara (Jerry) Seesholtz of Lancaster and Carolyn (Rick) Smith of Dublin, grandchildren Darren Seesholtz, Kevin Seesholtz of Lancaster, Amy (Chas) Summerlot, Fort Myers, and Sarah Smith Wilkins of Delaware; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Alexa, Emmie Rose, Matthew, and Penelope. Her son, Ray, predeceased her. As a single mother with a healthy can-do attitude, Ruth opened Smart Set Salon in downtown Lancaster in the early 1950's. She grew the business into a bustling little beehive where her clients became family. Ruth had a way of saying "I Love You" in many ways, but particularly in serving her family and others. There was always time and room for one more. For years, she volunteered at local nursing homes providing styling services for "sweet old ladies." Years ago, when local families were permitted to open their home to host a child from the former Lancaster Children's Home on Christmas Day, she started a holiday tradition of welcoming a child with gifts and a crazy fun-filled day with grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins. An avid reader and lover of all things history, she obtained copies of battlefield maps to study her brother Raymond's journey during WWII. Each Spring she washed and trimmed WWII veterans' graves at Maple Grove where he rested, an endeavor of love and remembrance. Ruth also loved dreaming up travel experiences to benefit her children and took them on many camping trips to Canada. Later in life, her insatiable desire for more adventure would take her to the Greek Isles, Western Europe, the Middle East and Holy Lands, and destinations throughout North America. As she aged, Ruth found joy in watercolor and oil painting, gardening, needlework, and preparing amazing meals for her family. She was a former member and raised her children at the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school. The family is extremely grateful to Tess Noecker, longtime nurse and "adopted daughter," for providing loving care and to Fairhope Hospice. A celebration of her life will be held on September 6 at Rising Park at 12:30 PM. Kermit Welty, celebrant. Interment at Floral Hills.
