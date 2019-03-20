Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Ruth Sholl Friel Obituary
Ruth Sholl Friel

Bremen - Ruth Sholl Friel,90, of Bremen, met her Lord and Savior on Monday, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Pickering House. She was born March 19, 1928 in South Webster, Ohio to John and Golda (Howard) Williams.

She worked for 20 years for Anchor Hocking, cutting artistic designs on glassware. She will be remembered by her friends of the Bremen Senior Citizens and the Friendly Sixties for her ability to entertain them with songs and jokes. Many benefited from her blue ribbon pies and gardening skills. She loved her church family at Bremen Jerusalem Church and was always ready with a song.

She is survived by 2 sons, Steve (Jan) and Jeff (Pam) Sholl; 4 step-children, Michael (Julia) Friel, Dixie (Bill Mirgon) Lee, Mickie (Darrell) Carson and Tracy Friel; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother, David (Adell) Williams; sisters, Janet (Bill) Bair, Wanda O'Bryan, Billie Colley and Sandy (Bob) Montgomery; and numerous nieces and nephews. Awaiting her in heaven are her parents; husbands, Lester Sholl and Michael Friel; brothers, Irvin, Carroll, Jay; and sisters, Amy and Juanita.

A time to visit with Ruth's family will be Friday from 2 -4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM in the funeral home with Rev. Gary Clum officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Ruth's memory to the Bremen Jerusalem Church, 500 Jerusalem Road SE, Bremen, Ohio 43107 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
