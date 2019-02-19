|
Ruth W. Bolsen
Beloit - Ruth W. Bolsen, 100, of Beloit and formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born to the late Floyd and Marie Walter on September 12, 1918 in Lancaster.
Ruth is survived by her son; Herbert Bolsen; several grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Bolsen.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Bolsen; son, William Bolsen; brother, Gale Walter; daughter-in-law, Christine Bolsen; and parents.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Wednesday.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019