Ruth Wagner
Rushville - Ruth Wagner, age 97 of Rushville, passed away on Mar. 10, 2020. Ruth was born in Lawrence County, KY on Dec. 29, 1922 to William W. C. Thompson and Eliza (Hall) Thompson. She was nine months old when she and her parents moved and settled in the Pleasantville area.
In 1939, Ruth was a junior and Russell E. Wagner, a senior, asked her to a skating party put on her by her school. On Sept. 6, 1942 (Russell's birthday) they were married at the Methodist Parsonage by the Rev. Ward Radford. Her husband never forgot their anniversary. Russell passed Jan 20, 1986.
A graduate of OU in 1963, Ruth taught in the Lancaster School System for many years. She was a gifted story teller and through the years many were entertained by her talent. She also enjoyed sewing, especially quilting. She leaves behind many beautiful quilts that are lovingly treasured by her friends and family. She was very involved in the community and many organizations. She was an active member of Oakthorpe Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, and son-in-law, Carol and Jim Porter; son, Russell "Ed" Wagner; gradsons, Scott Porter, Brian Wagner; grandson-in-law, Neil Demmel; sisters, Pauline (Reuben) Mondhank and Golda; brothers, Edgar, Ray, Roy, and Paul (Betty) Thompson; and nephews, Eric Mondhank and Jim Thompson.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Bill) Baker; daughter-in-law, Hilda Wagner; grandchildren, Tammy (Chris) Van Atta, Corey (Kim) Baker, Carrie (Nick Irvin) Demmel, Rodney (Amanda) Wagner, Christine (Jeff) Holt, Michael (Sandy) Wagner; sixteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral service will take place at Oakthorpe Church at 10:30AM on Sat. March 14th. Burial will follow after the service at Oakthorpe Cem. Family and friends may call Friday from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster and one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to the Oakthorpe Church Building Fund, 6075 Oakthorpe Rd. NE Thornville, OH 43076. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020