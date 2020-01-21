|
Ruthann Cummins
Lancaster - Ruthann Cummins, 66, of Lancaster, OH passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home with her loving husband by her side. She was born on February 6, 1953 in Canton to the late Carl and Mary Margaret "Peggy" (Spires) Endres. Ruthann graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Louisville, OH Class of 1971. She graduated from Kent State University in 1977 with a B.S. Degree in Education. Ruthann was a teacher for 37 years. She taught at St. Mary School in Lancaster for 12 years.
Ruthann is survived by her loving husband of 45 years James R. Cummins, Jr., sons Jason Cummins and Jeremy (Lindsay) Cummins; daughter Abigail "Abby" (Chad) Holland; grandchildren Luke, Austin, Caroline, Evelyn and Logan; brother and sister-in-law Mark (Kay) Endres; sisters and brother-in-law's Emily (Michael) Shea, Carole (Glenn) Endres-Harper and Mary Jo (Terry) Grap; cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 7:30PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with Fr. Dennis Kigozi as celebrant. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-7:30PM on Monday January 27 at the funeral home. Entombment will be at 12:00PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at North Lawn Cemetery, Canton, OH.
Memorial Contributions may be made to a in Ruthann's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020