Ryan Lee Lytle



Bremen - Ryan Lee Lytle, 32 of Bremen passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26th, 2020. A stranger to none, a friend to many. He was known to many for his love for adrenaline. He wanted to have fun! He always had a smile and if you weren't smiling, you would be. He adores his dog Atlas, as well as his nieces and nephews. He truly was the best uncle. We can't imagine our lives without him, but we are so thankful for our time we had with him. Our lives are richer because of him.



He is survived by his loving family, parents- William and Tammy (Newman) Lytle. Brother- Chris (Tarah) Lytle. Nieces and nephews- Eliana, Adalyn, Skylar and Greyson. Maternal Grandparents Ron and Vera Newman. Paternal grandparents- Kenneth and Robbye Lytle. Uncle Rod Newman, Aunt Kathy (Paul) Dober and Aunt Vickie (Ken) Bender. Cousins- Justin (Aeatrea) Bender, Corey Bender and Thaddeus Bender. Life long friend- Matt Smith. Special Cousin- Meagen Robberts; and many close extended family members.



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at 11AM at the Victory Hill Church (4000 Coonpath Rd NW, Carroll, OH 43112). Friends and family may visit from 4PM-8PM on Wednesday at the church. Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.









