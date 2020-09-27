1/1
Ryan Lee Lytle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ryan Lee Lytle

Bremen - Ryan Lee Lytle, 32 of Bremen passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 26th, 2020. A stranger to none, a friend to many. He was known to many for his love for adrenaline. He wanted to have fun! He always had a smile and if you weren't smiling, you would be. He adores his dog Atlas, as well as his nieces and nephews. He truly was the best uncle. We can't imagine our lives without him, but we are so thankful for our time we had with him. Our lives are richer because of him.

He is survived by his loving family, parents- William and Tammy (Newman) Lytle. Brother- Chris (Tarah) Lytle. Nieces and nephews- Eliana, Adalyn, Skylar and Greyson. Maternal Grandparents Ron and Vera Newman. Paternal grandparents- Kenneth and Robbye Lytle. Uncle Rod Newman, Aunt Kathy (Paul) Dober and Aunt Vickie (Ken) Bender. Cousins- Justin (Aeatrea) Bender, Corey Bender and Thaddeus Bender. Life long friend- Matt Smith. Special Cousin- Meagen Robberts; and many close extended family members.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at 11AM at the Victory Hill Church (4000 Coonpath Rd NW, Carroll, OH 43112). Friends and family may visit from 4PM-8PM on Wednesday at the church. Dignity Cremation is to take place through the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 27, 2020
I cannot picture Ryan without a smile on his face.

I am grateful that his family and friends will someday have the opportunity to be reunited with him in heaven thanks to the loving grace of God offered to each of us through Jesus Christ.
John Viel
Friend
September 27, 2020
So sorry for ur loss Tammy. I couldn’t even imagine. ❤
Rhonda DeLong Finnefrock
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved