Sally Ann Bailiff
Lancaster - Sally Ann Bailiff, Lancaster, passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 87.
Sally was born to parents H.R. "Mike" and Lillian Ames on May 10, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio, and was their only child. She was an excellent student, graduating summa cum laude from Toledo University. Sally began teaching and married Robert (Bob) Bailiff, a marriage that lasted nearly 65 years. She turned her attention to full-time motherhood with the birth of their two children.
Bob and Sally lived in several cities and were rarely without a dog. Sally enjoyed a variety of jobs but her favorite and most rewarding was working with Bob in sales, traveling in their RV with their Golden Retriever, Maggie. After retirement, they continued to travel as long as they could.
Sally is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Bob; son, Steve; daughter, Linda; and grandson, Sean.
Sally's cremation is being handled by Cook & Son - Pallay Funeral Home, Columbus, Ohio, where she once enjoyed being the bookkeeper. The family is grateful for the condolences, thoughts and prayers.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020