Samuel L. LeFever
PLEASANTVILLE - Samuel L. LeFever 75 of Pleasantville, Ohio passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Main Street Terrace Care Center.
He was a retired senior engineer for South Central Power Co. with 39 years of service. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Masonic Blue Lodge #57 F & AM and a former member of the Buckeye Lake Eagles.
Samuel is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Scott) Ault of Bremen, Ohio; granddaughters, Amy (David) Sheets and Miranda (Jeff) Wheeler; great grandchildren, Alex, Ellie and Harper; brother, Larry R. (Mary) LeFever of Falls City, Washington; friends, John Hilyard of Pleasantville, Ohio, Jill McFarland of Amanda, Ohio and Rev. Chuck Imhoff of Lancaster, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and former co-workers of South Central Power Co.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Reva Margene LeFever, parents, Samuel and Dorothy LeFever, sister, Sharon J. Jacob, aunts, uncles, and friend, Jim French.
The family would like to thank the staff of Main Street Terrace Care Center and the staff of FairHoPe Hospice for their love and care of Samuel.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Chaplain Mark Linn officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service on Wednesday. We will be practicing Social Distancing, and health protocol. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted.
Memorial gifts may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 163 E Wheeling St, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, Foundation Dinners, 1000 W 5th Ave, Lancaster, OH 43130, FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or charity of donor's choice.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 19, 2020