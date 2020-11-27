Sandra Clark
Lancaster - Sandra K. Clark, 73, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 14, 1947 in Lancaster to the late Cecil and Erma (Dennison) Wildermuth. Sandy was a materials management supervisor for Fairfield Medical Center retiring after 28 years. She graduated from Lancaster High School Class of 1965. Sandy was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Sandy was an avid Bingo and Euchre player, she also enjoyed playing golf and bowling.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 47 years Frederick "Al" Clark, Jr., daughter Lauren "Niki" (Seymour) Moss (Doug), daughter Cecily Quinn Cavinee (Jesse); grandchildren Sophia Moss, Carley Moss, Ocie Cavinee; sisters Helen Huber and Naomi Kaiden; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Larry, Bob and Ronnie Wildermuth and sister Ruth Wildermuth.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:30PM. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
