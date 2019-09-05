|
Sandra "Sandy" Darrow Geiger
Athens - Sandra "Sandy" Darrow Geiger, age 78 of Athens, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Oct. 15, 1940 in Greenwood, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late William Eugene Darrow and Catherine Nancy Hicks Darrow.
A graduate of Lancaster High School in 1958, she also attended Ohio State University. Sandy retired from the Ohio University Office of Institutional Research in 2004 after nearly 30 years of service.
Sandy was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Athens for more than 50 years, a member of the Ohio University Women's Club, and served as a volunteer for numerous clubs and organizations in which her children participated.
A voracious reader and lover of music, Sandy played the piano and enjoyed attending shows and musical performances of all kinds. She and her husband Alan traveled extensively around the United States and to 38 countries around the world. She enjoyed hosting visiting Ohio University Board of Trustee spouses and sharing with them the culture and beauty of Southeastern Ohio.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alan Geiger of Athens; a daughter, Julie (Geiger) Glazier of Bloomfield Hills, MI; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Glazier) Finley, husband Patrick Finley of Royal Oak, MI and Mallory Glazier of Chicago, IL and friend Dave Padilla of Midland, MI; two great granddaughters, Charlotte Finley and Hattie Finley; a son, James Geiger of Clarion, PA; daughter in law, Kristen (Ritter) Geiger of Clarion, PA; a granddaughter, Natalie Geiger of Clarion, PA; two grandsons, Mitchell Geiger and Reece Geiger, both of Clarion, PA; a granddaughter, Catherine (Geiger) Sauters, husband Steven Sauters of Athens; and a great granddaughter, Vivienne Sauters, also of Athens; her brother and sister-in-law, William and Barbara Darrow of Edmond, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a son in law, David Glazier.
A viewing will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH. A church service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Mill St., Athens, OH, followed by a light lunch and fellowship. Friends may also call at the church Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. All are invited to celebrate Sandy's life. A family-only burial will follow.
The family thanks special friend Nichole Kennedy who supported Sandy over the past 4 years, and Pastor Lynn Miller and the congregation of Christ Lutheran Church in Athens.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider making a gift to the Sandra Lynn Geiger Scholarship fund, Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, OH 45701; or to the OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital Guild, O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, 55 Hospital Drive, Athens, OH 45701.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019