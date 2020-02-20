|
Sandra "Sandi" Haning
Lancaster - Sandra "Sandi" Kay (Aken) Haning, devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandma, great grandma, and friend, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 19, 2020. Sandi's strong faith, along with countless prayers, love and care of family and friends provided unbelievable support throughout the past several months.
Sandi Haning was born on July 18, 1934 to Wilbur Aken (deceased) and Helen Aken (deceased). Sandi graduated from McKeesport High School, PA in 1952 where she served as the Senior Class Vice President and a member of the Glee Club, Drama Club, School Newspaper, Student Council and Cheerleading Squad. She went on to attend Muskingum University and on July 28, 1955 she married the love of her life and dedicated husband of 62 years, Charles Bruce Haning (deceased). From that day forward, she became a well-respected member and friend to the Lancaster community.
Sandi lived her life to its fullest. As a result of her deep devotion for faith, family and community, Sandi was a long-standing member of the Presbyterian Church serving on numerous committees, thoroughly enjoying serving as a volunteer for the children's nursery.
Although Sandi served in many roles from operating a fitness center to being a prominent member in her Bridge Club, she was most proud of being a mom. The passion she held and demonstrated daily for her family is what is remembered most. From annual vacations to Hilton Head, to countless sporting events, plays, horse shows and recitals, Sandi loved to be surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Each Christmas, Sandi would proudly hang stockings of each family member, step back and tear up over how blessed she felt. Just as she carried, held and loved every one her children and grandchildren over the years, they all were there, by her side, to do the same for her on her final days. Without a doubt, she teared up, and felt blessed once again.
Sandi is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Charles) Tolley, Trisha Haning - Kyer, Tracy (Rich) Bowlen all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Marshall, Jacob, Emily, Mary-Catherine, Kyle, Jessie, Tommy, Allie, Tori and Coredell; great grandchildren, Alexandria, Evelyn, Jude, Eli and Solomon.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce Haning, sons, Tim Haning and Tom Haning, son-in-law, Tom Kyer, brother-in-law, Bob Haning, sister, Margie (Aken) Catt.
The family is deeply grateful for the continuous outpouring of love, prayers, and support through so many heart-felt forms from their entire community of friends and loved ones. Special thanks to Pickering House for the kindness and genuine care and concern during this difficult time.
As our family approaches the next coming days, months and years, we invite you to join us in remembrance of a life well lived, a mother greatly loved and missed, a grandma and great grandma never to be forgotten and friend who cared about each of us with her whole heart.
A service will take place on Tuesday, February 25 at 2PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT AND DYER FUNERAL HOME. Family and friends may visit prior to the service on Tuesday, February 25 from 10AM until 12PM and 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations to Pickering House and Rushcreek Presbyterian Church of West Rushville are greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.haltemanfettdyer.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020