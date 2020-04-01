Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
1953 - 2020
Amanda - Sandra Kay Harden, age 66 of Malta passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born June 13, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Orville and Betty (Campbell) Garrett. She was a Registered Nurse, R.V.T. and had worked in Lancaster, Zanesville, and then McConnelsville throughout her career. She was a graduate of Amanda Clearcreek High School, class of 1971 and earned her Associate of Science in Nursing degree from O.U.-Zanesville. Sandy was an avid bird watcher who loved following Bald Eagles. She loved vacationing with her family at Lakeside/Marblehead. She was well known for being a prankster and booby-trapping greeting cards.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bradley K. Harden; children, Tonya Cassandra, of Lancaster, Laura (Ben) Mitter, of Mt. Morris, PA, and Wesley (Audra) Harden, of Malta; grandson, Jacob Cassandra, of Lancaster; sister, Linda (Jim) McNally, Amanda; brothers, Terry (Mary) Garrett, of Amanda, and Rick (Jeannie) Garrett, of Lancaster; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Zachary Harden; niece, Wendy Arehart.

A private service will be held at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda, with Pastor Craig Cessna officiating. Interment following at Amanda Township Cemetery.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
