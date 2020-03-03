|
|
Dr. Sandra L. Bauchmoyer
Pittsburg, KS - Dr. Sandra L. Bauchmoyer, 73, of Pittsburg, KS passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 in Tulsa, OK.
Sandy loved both learning and teaching. She graduated from Liberty Union H.S. in 1964 and then obtained degrees in Education from The Ohio State University and Bowling Green State University; and Doctorate of Philosophy from the University of Iowa. She taught at Pittsburg State University from August 21, 1974 until her retirement May 10, 2014.
Sandy was born on February 18, 1946 in Basil, Ohio to the late Elmer T. "Bud" Bauchmoyer and Virginia A. "Ginnie" Doomy. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert W. "Billy" Bauchmoyer, her beloved Grandmothers Myra Doomy and Lucy Bauchmoyer, Uncles Max and Robert Doomy and her Aunt Mitzie Doomy.
She is survived by her Aunt Carol Doomy, cousins Karen (Micah) Zapata, Chuck Doomy, Christina Roberts and Bud (Mary) Hughes. She is also survived by her dear friends: Karren Drysdale, Becky Browne, Mickey Cross, Sue Leland, Sharon Drysdale, Kelly Dodd and her beloved fur baby, Lucy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at The Trinity United Church-Christ, 105 N. High St, Baltimore OH 43105, Reverend Jill Dunlap officiating. The service will begin at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's name to one of the following:
-Southeast KS Humane Society, 485 E 560th Ave, P O Box 783, Pittsburg KS 66762
-Golden Paws Animal Rescue & Care Center, 2300 N. Main St, Joplin, MO 64801
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020