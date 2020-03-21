|
Sandra Morris
Lancaster - Sandra K. Morris, 75 of Lancaster passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Crestview Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing. She was born on January 10, 1945 in Lancaster to the late John P. and Lula (Reed) Smith. Sandy cherished being a mother and loved her family dearly. She was a devoted member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, teaching Sunday school for many years. After her children were grown she worked at Lazarus where she created lasting friendships. Sandy was also a member of the Quota Club.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 52 years and caregiver for the last 6 years Frederick Morris, daughter Melanie (Michael Jordan) Morris, son Fr. Matthew Morris, son Christopher Morris; sister Connie Stover, brother Michael Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Angie Morris, brothers Larry, Edward and Danny Smith.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private Mass will be held by the family. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a in the memory of Sandy. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020